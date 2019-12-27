Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,077. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

