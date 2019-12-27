LIFE 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,232.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $614,844.00 and approximately $17,232.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

