Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 953,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 97.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 189,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $112.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

