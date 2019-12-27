Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.41 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and $1.66 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00019171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.