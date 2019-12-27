LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 28th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 89,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,858. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.04. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.