Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LSPD traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

