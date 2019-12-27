LINA (LINA) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $191,248.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,040,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

