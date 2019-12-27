LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $225,140.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,561,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,067,174 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

