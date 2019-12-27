LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $208,920.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,516,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,379,841 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

