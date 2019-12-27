Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the November 28th total of 584,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 563,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

