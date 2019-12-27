Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $365,458.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $365,458.00 and approximately $124,341.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00799890 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001130 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,150,433 coins and its circulating supply is 18,150,421 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.