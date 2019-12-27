LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops One Day Volume of $238.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $478,124.00 and $238.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00331846 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003457 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009994 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.