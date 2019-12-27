LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $12,971.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009858 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003066 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

