Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,236.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Loki has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $15,236.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.01737042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.02773291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00564850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00622500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00061451 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00380463 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,881,691 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

