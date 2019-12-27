Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 567,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LONE remained flat at $$2.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.