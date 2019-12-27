Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0107

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

