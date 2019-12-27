LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Short Interest Update

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSC Communications by 4,220.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 684,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSC Communications by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKSD remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 784,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. LSC Communications has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that LSC Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About LSC Communications
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
