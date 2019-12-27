LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 716,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 344.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 305,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

