LUNA Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. LUNA has a market capitalization of $89.41 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, KuCoin, Coinone and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA's official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

