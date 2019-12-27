Lunes Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market cap of $470,873.00 and $8,541.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01215643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119387 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

