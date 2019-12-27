Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,305.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $47,305.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

