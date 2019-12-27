M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 28th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,399. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.