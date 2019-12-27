Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MGA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 278,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,694. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 719,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

