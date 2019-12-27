Magnum Market Cap Tops $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

