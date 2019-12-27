Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 28th total of 544,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 652,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 194.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 685,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Maiden by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 458,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

