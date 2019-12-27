Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.28. 32,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,674. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

