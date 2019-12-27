Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Manna has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $164,360.00 and $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000346 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,069.76 or 0.96345009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,586,856 coins and its circulating supply is 567,315,436 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.