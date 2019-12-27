Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MFC remained flat at $$20.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,096,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,421 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.