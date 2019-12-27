Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.10 ($2.93).

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 219.46 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

