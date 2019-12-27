Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 691,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MASI traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,737. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

