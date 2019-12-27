MassGrid Price Reaches $0.0127 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $962,279.00 and $341.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.01745551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02789422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00621984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062084 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00381238 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,369,817 coins and its circulating supply is 75,878,517 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

