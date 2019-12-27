MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 170.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. MasTec has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

