Master Contract Token Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $122,906.00 and approximately $28,449.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.01745551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062084 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

