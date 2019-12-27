Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 515,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,661. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Matrix Service by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Matrix Service by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

