Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,625.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $299,445.00 and approximately $3,625.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01215643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119387 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

