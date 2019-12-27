Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 12,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $97,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

