Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Mazda Motor’s score:

Shares of MZDAF stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

