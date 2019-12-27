MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MZDAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 69,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MZDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

