MB8 Coin (MB8) Hits Market Cap of $6.75 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. In the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,962,730 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

