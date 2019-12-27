Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 36.9% in December

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 28th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer purchased 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,704.25. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Colony Group LLC owned 19.61% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

MDRR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

