MediBloc [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,913.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $82,913.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, CPDAX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.05961890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001192 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kryptono, DEx.top, CPDAX, Cashierest, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.