MediBloc [QRC20] Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.01742754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.02755183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00565154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00618447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061319 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00379698 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

