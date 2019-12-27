MedicCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,630.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $41,065.00 and $1,630.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 132.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

