MedicCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,872.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 162.9% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $46,148.00 and $1,872.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.