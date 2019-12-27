MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0007

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $314,177.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

