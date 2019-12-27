MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Rental, and Hotel Operations. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

