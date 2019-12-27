MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 1,123,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,457. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

