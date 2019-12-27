Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $243,823.00 and $102.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00549039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

