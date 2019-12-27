Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $254,351.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00540855 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001156 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

