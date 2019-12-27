Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,024. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

